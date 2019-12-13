CAB : Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces statewide protests

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced statewide protests from Monday, saying that she will lead a rally from the base of B.R. Ambedkar’s statue here.

“We told them (BJP government at the Centre) not to play with fire. They say they will forcibly implement CAA and NRC (National Register of Citizens). I would like to state categorically again that NRC and CAA won’t be implemented in West Bengal.

“You can pass a law, but it is up to the state government to implement it. How can they enforce it? In West Bengal, our government won’t do it. No NRC, no CAA,” Banerjee told newspersons in Digha in Midnapore district.

The Trinamool Congress supremo said that she would cancel her proposed meeting in Delhi next week to be with the “people of the state” given the present situation.

“I was supposed to go to Delhi on December 17 and attend a meeting on 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi. But in the present situation, it won’t be right for me to leave my state.

“Bangladesh is a nation which has a border with us. They are very sad and shocked. Assam is also a state on our borders. It is on the boil. Tripura is also disturbed. So I have to cancel my Delhi trip because of the situation, i have to be with the people,” she said.