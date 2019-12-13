Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar in the early hours of trading. As per the market experts the upward rally of the Indian rupee was supported by the weakening of the US dollar and the progress in the discussions to end the US-China trade war.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 70.53 gaining by 3 paise against the US dollar. On Thursday the Indian rupee settled trading at 70.83 against the US dollar.