Government passes Disha Bill to award death penalty to rapists within 21 days

Andhra Pradesh assembly passed Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2019 that awards death sentences to convicts in rape cases within 21 days.

According to the reports, the bill which is also known as ‘The Disha Bill’ provides for awarding death sentence to criminals found guilty of rape and gang rape by expediting trials in such cases within 21 days. The legislation also includes violent crimes against women, like acid attacks.

It is notable here that the veterinarian who was recently raped and murdered in Hyderabad was named as ‘Disha’ in police reports since Indian law forbids disclosing the victim’s real identity.

On Wednesday, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet had approved two bills for the strengthening of the provisions relating to crimes against women and children.

The AP Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2019 seeks to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure for ‘heinous offences of rape’. According to new provisions, the investigation should be concluded within seven working days if there is ‘adequate conclusive evidence’. The new law also states trial must be completed within 14 working days, thus reducing the total judgment time to 21 working days.

The passing of the bill comes in the wake of the gruesome rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana’s Cyberabad late last month.