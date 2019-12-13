Here are some passwords you should never use

A list of the most commonly used passwords in 2019 has been released. The list, released by NordPass, contains such easy-to-hack login credentials as 12345 or a romantic iloveyou — despite constant reminders from cybersecurity experts. The most popular passwords of 2019 contain all easy-to-guess number combinations, such as 12345, 111111, and 123321, or just strings of letters forming a horizontal or vertical line on a QWERTY keyboard: asdfghjkl, qazwsx, 1qaz2wsx, etc. The most obvious one — password — remains very popular, as 830,846 people still use it in 2019. Here are the top 20 passwords you should never use: