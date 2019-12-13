Man gets new job after his tweet goes viral

A Dubai expat, who was recently made redundant, got a new job because of his tweet that went viral.

Earlier last month, British expat Jonathan Gard tweeted that he was made redundant by the company he was with. “So, I was made redundant today. If anyone needs a Restaurant General Manager or Assistant F&B Manager with luxury brand experience with Jumeirah, Emaar Hospitality & Sofitel, either in the UAE or Asia, I’d be massively grateful for passing the word on,” the 46-year-old wrote on his Twitter handle.

Jonathan’s tweet immediately made waves and Dubai’s massive expat community came to his aid. He received multiple private messages because of his tweet. It was with the help of these messages that he landed his current job.

So I was made redundant today. If anyone needs a Restaurant General Manager or Assistant F&B Manager with luxury brand experience with Jumeirah, Emaar Hospitality & Sofitel, either in the UAE or Asia, I’d be massively grateful for passing the word on… — Jonathan (@jonathangard) November 12, 2019

Jonathan excitedly announced his new job on Twitter, thanking the Dubai community for all their help.

“17 days after redundancy, hundreds of retweets, dozens of emails & DMs, 20-odd applications & 4 interviews (3 with same company), I got a new job. Thank you for all the kind messages and to everyone who tried to help. I’ll be running Le Petit Belge in Motor City. It’s swish,” Gard wrote.