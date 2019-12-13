DH Latest NewsLatest NewsKerala

Sabarimala Women Entry: Supreme Court announces important decision: Details inside

Dec 13, 2019, 12:46 pm IST
The Supreme Court of India today reserved its decision on the pleas submitted by women activists requesting police protection. The Chief Justice of India (CJI)  has observed that the apex court did not want violence in the country. The CJI instructed to wait until the final verdict of the larger constitutional bench of  Supreme Court.

The CJI made this observation while considering the pleas by the women activists Bindu Ammini and Rehna Fathima.

The CJI made ti clear that the present scenario in the country is . So verdict on these pleas will not be given now. Have to wait till the verdict by the Supreme Court. The CJI also  said that will speed up the process to constitute the larger constitutional bench. “There is a judgment (allowing women entry) in the Sabarimala temple, but it is equally true that the issue has been referred to a larger Bench. We do not want any violence”said CJI SA Bobde.

