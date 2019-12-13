School teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 12 students

The Rajasthan police has arrested a school teacher for sexually assaulting 12 students of the school. The police arrested him after the principal of the school filed a complaint against the teacher. The matter came into light as one of the victim has complained about the teacher to the principal. When police started the investigation, four more students came forward to report assault by the teacher.

The teacher has been who has been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code.The court has remanded him in police custody.