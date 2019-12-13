Scientists unfurl antenna of RISAT-2BR1 satellite

The scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully unfurled the antenna of radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR1 on Thursday. The antenna of the satellite was unfurled after a day it was launched to its orbit by the Polar Satellite Launching Vehicle (PSLV).

” Today at 1400 hrs IST, Radia Rib Antenna of RISAT2BR1 spacecraft was successfully deployed in orbit. This complex technology involved unfurling and deployment of the 3.6 m antenna which was folded and stowed during launch. The deployment was completed in 9 mins and 12s” ISRO informed through its social media handle.

The Indian satellite RISAT-2BR1 and 9 other nano satellites were launched by PSLV on Wednesday.

The RISAT-2BR1 is India’s radar imaging earth observation satellite and it can be used in the fields of agriculture, forestry, and disaster management.