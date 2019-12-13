See the thrilling video of a woman rescuing 20 kg python: Video

A video of a woman rescuing a 20 kilo weighing python is rocking the internet.

The clip shared on Twitter by Harinder Sikka was taken in Ernakulam in Kerala. The woman was identified as Vidya Raju, the wife of a senior navy officer who is an immense nature lover as well as a snake rescuer.

The video shows, Vidya along with three men including a navy officer and a young girl, trying to pull out the 20 kg python from some bushes. Holding the python’s throat Vidya slowly pulls it up and asks the officer and the men to pick up the python’s tail gently. With the help of the men she brings the python out quite skilfully. The python turns out to be huge as the helpers found it hard to put inside a sack.

As Vidya was handling the matter with utmost courage, the video shows her asking a man to come up and help as he gets afraid of the huge reptile.