Spectre x360 13 convertible launched by HP: Know specification, price

World’s smallest convertible Spectre x360 13 was been launched in india by HP. The product comes with quad-core 10th Gen Intel chip, up to 22-hour-long battery life and 90% screen-to-body ratio.

The product is available in two colours – Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe accents and Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass accents.The product is priced in India at Rs 99,990.

The ultra-slim HP device offers quad-core 13-inch convertible, HP Webcam Kill Switch, dedicated mute mic key and optional HP Sure View display. The “Webcam Kill Switch” keeps users safe from webcam hacking with a physical on/off switch to electrically turn off the webcam when not in use.

The device houses the company’s first 4K OLED 13-inch diagonal display with “True Black HDR” for perfect blacks, anti-reflection display for outdoor viewing, and factory colour calibration for amazing viewing experiences.

The device offers an integrated functionality with USB-C port placement angled in the right corner for improved cord management and the power button on the left corner of the device to avoid accidental power shut-offs.