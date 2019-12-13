Suzuki launches Hayabusa Superbike in India : Price and Features

Suzuki Motorcycle India has officially launched the new 2020 edition of its legendary Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle. Dubbed as ultimate sportbike, the new 2020 Suzuki Hayabusa can be purchased in India at a price point of Rs 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) across all Suzuki bike dealerships across the country. It is important to note that the new 2020 Suzuki Hayabusa is essentially a final BS4 production model that will be available in limited quantity only.

The 2020 edition of Hayabusa has not undergone any mechanical upgrades to meet the forthcoming BS6 emission norms that will come into effect from April 1, 2020.

Suzuki Hayabusa also comes with new graphics and front brake caliper. The 2020 version of the sportbike will be available in two new shades – Metallic Thunder Gray and Candy Daring Red. On the dimensional front, the new Suzuki Hayabusa measures 2190mm in length, 735mm in width and 1,165mm in height. The wheelbase and ground clearance of 1480mm and 120mm, respectively. The seat height of the motorcycle stands at 805mm.

The motorcycle comes powered by a 1,340cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, four-cylinder, DOHC, fuel-injected engine. The unit is capable of making 197 bhp of maximum power at 9,500 rpm against the peak torque of 155 Nm at 7,200 rpm. The superbike from Suzuki is capable of hitting three-mark figures in just 2.74 seconds prior attaining the top-speed of 299 kmph. It is important to note that the current generation Hayabusa motorcycle will be Suzuki’s last model to be available for sale in the country.