CAB Protests: More countries issues travel advisory

The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill is becoming intensified in the country and the protests in northeastern states has turned into violent. Now more countries has issued travel advisories to their citizens travelling to India.

On Saturday USA and Canada has alerted its nationaal who were travelling to India. The Canadian Embassy has issued a warning for its nationals asking them to avoid their trip to northeastern states.

Earlier US government has also warned its citizens against visiting the northeastern states. Earlier on Friday Israel, France and UK has also alerted their nationals visiting India.

UK,France and Israel has urged its nationals to follow the official guidelines of the local authority and to contact their respective embassies in Delhi.