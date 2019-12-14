CAB protests : Two cops in ICU, several injured after stone-pelting

As many as 12 cops were injured including two who were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Delhi hospital after university students clashed with the police on Friday.

Violence occurred at the Jamia Millia University where students pelted stones and clashed with the police against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

“Situation in Jamia Milia Islamia University is under control now. The protesters pelted stones at police which has left 12 police personnel injured, two among them are in ICU,” Chinmoy Biswal, DCP South East, Delhi said.

The protest was called by the Jamia Teachers’ Association (JTA) against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

The Centre is facing heavy flak from the opposition and the critics of the CAA who dub it “anti-Muslim” claiming the law discriminates on the basis of religion.

The contentious law seeks to give citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who entered India before December 31, 2014.