CITU calls all India strike on January 8

Centre of Indian Trade Unions on Saturday announced that they will hold a nationwide strike against privatisation of public sector units on January 8, 2019. They have also stated that the nationwide strike in support of their demand to raise the minimum salary of workers to 18000 per month.

Informing about the latest development, CITU General Secretary Tapan Sen said, “All trade unions except Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will hold nation wide strike against privatisation of public sector units and demand of minimum wage of Rs 18,000 per month, on January 8, 2020.”