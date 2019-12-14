” No one becomes Gandhi and a patriot by merely adopting a surname” says Union Minister

Senior BJP leader and union minister Giriraj Singh has given a befitting reply to former AICC president Rahul Gandhi on his Savarkar remark. Giriraj Singh took the micro blogging website Twitter to give his reply to the Congress leader.

” Vir Savarkar was a real patriot. No one becomes Gandhi and a patriot by merely adopting a surname. One needs Indian blood to become a real patriot. Many people have looted the country in disguise. It is unacceptable’, Giriraj Singh tweeted.

The Congress leader on addressing the Bharat Bachao rally in New Delhi has claimed that he will not apologise as his name is Rahul Gandhi and Rahul Savarkar.