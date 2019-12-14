PM Narendra Modi falls on stairs of Ganga Ghat : Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a visit to Kanpur on Saturday, suffered a minor accident. On the Ghats of Ganga in the Uttar Pradesh city, where he visited along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat, he stumbled on the steps and fall. Video of him slipping on the stairs of Ganga Ghat went viral on social media.

In the clip, Modi could be seen climbing the stairs in his usual manner — the Prime Minister normally uses the stairs in a hurried manner as opposed to several senior citizens who face difficulty in climbing the stairs. Accidentally, Modi’s feet slipped from one of the stairs and he stumbled.