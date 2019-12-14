Sunny Leone is back with ‘super hotter scenes’: Trailer of Ragini MMS 2 released:Watch

Bollywood’s hottest beauty Sunny Leone is back again with super hotter scenes. The trailer of ‘Ragini MMS Returns Season 2’ has been released .

The erotic- horror web series is produced by Zee5 and ALT balaji of Ekta kapoor. This the third part of the ‘Ragini MMS’ franchise. Apart from Sunny leone, Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood, Aarti Khetarpal, Rishika Nag, Adhya Gupta, and Vikram Singh Rathore. The web series will streamed on December 18.

According to the trailer, the story revolves around a final year student Ragini Shroff who goes on an all-girls trip with her friends to celebrate the bachelorette of her closest friend, Varsha. Then Ragini meets the owner of the hotel, Rahul and there blooms instant chemistry between them. What follows next is a series of scary events that topple their world upside down.

Watch the trailer: