Track Maintenance: Train traffic regulation announced

North Central Railway informed that some trains will be rescheduled and diverted due to track maintenance work in the zone.

Gorakhpur- Thiruvananthapuram Raptisagar Express (12511) departing from Gorakhpur on December 15,19,20,22,26,27,29, January 2,3,5,9,10, and 12 will be diverted via Kanpur, Gwalior, Jhansi. Barauni-Ernakulam Raptisagar Express (12521) departing from Barauni on December 16,23,30, January 6 will also rescheduled via Kanpur, Gwalior, Jhansi.

Southern Railway also issued an alert that some trains on December 14 will be late due to track maintenance work in Erode-Tirupur section. Ernakulam-Bengaluru Intercity Express(12678) will run late by 1.15 hours between Coimbatore and Uthukuli stations. Thiruvananthapuram -Mumbai Express ( 16332) will run late by 1 hour between Coimbatore- Tirupur stations. Thiruvanthapuram-Indore Ahilyanagari Express will run late by 25 minutes between Tirupur-Erode stations.