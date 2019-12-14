Trailer of ‘Enter the girl Dragon’ released: See

The trailer of the Bollywood film directed by veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’ Enter the Girl Dragon’ released. The film narrates the story of a girl who loves martial arts mastero Bruce lee.

Pooja Bhalekar plays the lead role in the martial arts film. The thriller is a Indo-Chinese co-production.

INTERNATIONAL TRAILER of ENTER THE GIRL DRAGON will be released on December 13 th In BRUCE LEE’s home town FOSHAN CITY in CHINA #EnterTheGirlDragon pic.twitter.com/MkyK7HssSl — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 25, 2019

Ram Gopal also shared the teaser of the film with his Twitter account and wrote, ‘Enter the Girl Dragon is the love triangle between Bruce Lee Girl, her boyfriend, and Bruce Lee’. In the film, actress Pooja Bhalekar is seen doing dangerous stunts and there can be many bold scenes in this film. In many scenes, Pooja is also seen doing stunts wearing a saree.