DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCinema DHLatest NewsCinemaEntertainment

Trailer of ‘Enter the girl Dragon’ released: See

Dec 14, 2019, 07:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

The trailer of the Bollywood film directed by veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’ Enter the Girl Dragon’ released. The film narrates the story of a girl who loves martial arts mastero Bruce lee.

Pooja Bhalekar plays the lead role in the martial arts film. The thriller is a Indo-Chinese co-production.

Ram Gopal also shared the teaser of the film with his Twitter account and wrote, ‘Enter the Girl Dragon is the love triangle between Bruce Lee Girl, her boyfriend, and Bruce Lee’. In the film, actress Pooja Bhalekar is seen doing dangerous stunts and there can be many bold scenes in this film. In many scenes, Pooja is also seen doing stunts wearing a saree.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close