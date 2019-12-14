UIDAI launched new Aadhaar app: Know the features

A new mobile app has been launched by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The mobile app can be downloaded on both Android and iOS smartphones. UIDAI has advised users to uninstall the older version of mAadhar app and to instal the new one.

The new mAadhaar app will allow a user to download Aadhaar card, offline eKYC, update address and request for an address validation letter. The user can also order a reprint of Aadhaar in this app.

Updated your Aadhaar recently or requested for a Reprint or Address Validation Letter? Check status of your Aadhaar service request from your #mAadhaar app.

How to install the app on your phone:

Open your Google Play Store/App Store

Click on the install button and give the required permission to allow the app to be installed.

You will now be asked to set a new password for your mobile app. Don’t forget this four-digit password. You will have to enter this password every time you log into the app.