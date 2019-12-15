Amazing image of a galaxy captured by NASA

Hubble space telescope of NASA has captured an amazing image of a galaxy’s spiral pattern. The galaxy named ‘ NGC 3175’ is located around 50 million light-years away in the constellation of Antlia (the Air Pump), said NASA.
Outright mesmerizing, this spiral galaxy (NGC 5468) was captured in beautiful detail by our Hubble Telescope. Such events create catastrophic explosions known as supernovae, which are some of the most dramatic occurrences in the universe. By either depleting their fuel and collapsing inward or siphoning mass off a companion object and igniting runaway nuclear fusion, they result in intensely bright objects that can rival the light of a whole galaxy.
“The galaxy can be seen slicing across the frame in this image from the Nasa/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, with its mix of bright patches of glowing gas, dark lanes of dust, bright core, and whirling, pinwheeling arms coming together to paint a beautiful celestial scene,” said the ESA, in a statement posted on Nasa’s website.
According to new research from SOFIA telescope, spiral galaxies like the Milky Way are shaped by magnetic fields. These magnetic fields are invisible to the human eye. However, by combining imagery from Hubble, the Nuclear Spectroscopic Array and the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, the magnetic fields become apparent. In this image, scientists measured the magnetic fields along the spiral arms of the galaxy called NGC 1068. The fields are shown as streamlines that closely follow the circling arms. Image Credit: NASA/SOFIA; NASA/JPL-Caltech/Roma Tre Univ.
“Despite being just over 130 million light-years away, the orientation of the galaxy with respect to us makes it easier to spot these new ‘stars’ as they appear; we see NGC 5468 face on, meaning we can see the galaxy’s loose, open spiral pattern in beautiful detail in images such as this one from the Nasa/ESA Hubble Space Telescope,” the statement added.
NGC 3175, seen in this Picture of the Week, is located around 50 million light-years away in the constellation of Antlia (The Air Pump).
Credit: @ESA / @Hubble_Space / @NASA /D. Rosario et al. https://t.co/LmgZ7RRyll pic.twitter.com/NqvUtljJH6
— HUBBLE (@HUBBLE_space) December 9, 2019
A study published in the Astrophysical Journal, estimated that the Milky Way weighs in at about 1.5 trillion solar masses (one solar mass is the mass of our Sun). The researchers in this study based Hubble Space Telescope and the ESA’s Gaia satellite to make the measurements.
Popularly called the Orion Nebula, this stellar nursery has been known to many different cultures throughout human history. Located inside the constellation Orion, M42 can be spotted with the naked eye, while offering an excellent peek at stellar birth for those with telescopes. Image Credit: NASA, ESA, M. Robberto (Space Telescope Science Institute/ESA) and the Hubble Space Telescope Orion Treasury Project Team
Only a few percent of this is contributed by the approximately 200 billion stars in the Milky Way and includes a 4-million-solar-mass supermassive black hole at the centre. Most of the rest of the mass is locked up in dark matter, said the study.
This galaxy is located around 50 million light-years away in the constellation of Antlia (the Air Pump), this galaxy is a member of galaxy groups – some of the most common galactic gatherings in the cosmos, and they comprise 50 or so galaxies all bound together by gravity. Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Rosario et al.
Earlier research dating back several decades used a variety of observational techniques that provided estimates for our galaxy’s mass ranging between 500 billion to 3 trillion solar masses, according to Nasa.
