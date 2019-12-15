Bollywood actress detained by police for abusive comment on Jawaharlal Nehru

The Rajasthan police has arrested and detained Bollywood actress and model Payal Rohatgi. The actress has been detained at her residence in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The police booked the actress over abusive and objectionable remarks about Jawaharlal Nehru.

” I am arrested by @ policeRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from Google…. Freedom of speech is a joke”, the actress tweeted.

The police has issued a notice to the actor in December for sharing a objectionable video related to Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. The police has registered a case under 66 and 67 of the IT Act.