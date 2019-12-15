CAB Protests: Saudi Arabia issues travel advisory

The Saudi Arabian government has issued a travel advisory for its citizens travelling to India. The travel warning was issued in the wake of violence protests that are taking place in India against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The Saudi Arabian Embassy in India has issued travel advisory on Saturday. And the Saudi government has urged to all Saudi nationals to avoid trips to northeastern states of India.

???? ????? ??????? ??????? ???????? ??? ??????? ????? ?? ????????? ????????? ???????? ????????? ?? ????? ???? ?????? ?????? ???? ???? ??????? ?? ??? ?? ???????? ??????? ???????? ???????? ????? ????? ?????????. pic.twitter.com/0RvWpWBwEn — Saudi Embassy in New Delhi (@KSAembassyIND) December 14, 2019

Earlier France, UK, Israel, USA and Canada has also issued travel advisory for its citizens travelling to India.

The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill has turned violent in the northeastern states of the country. At least five people had lost their lives in the police action against the violent protests in Assam.