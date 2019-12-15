DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

CAB Protests: Saudi Arabia issues travel advisory

Dec 15, 2019, 11:20 am IST
Less than a minute

The Saudi Arabian government has issued a travel advisory for its citizens travelling to India. The travel warning was issued in the wake of violence protests that are taking place in India against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The Saudi Arabian Embassy in India has issued travel advisory on Saturday. And the Saudi government has urged to all Saudi nationals to avoid trips to northeastern states of India.

Earlier France, UK, Israel, USA and Canada has also issued travel advisory for its citizens travelling to India.

The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill has turned violent in the northeastern states of the country. At least five people had lost their lives in the police action against the violent protests in Assam.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close