Drivers will imposed Dh.400 fine, 4 black points for violating this rule

The Abu Dhabi police has informed that drivers will be imposed with a fine of Dh.400 and 4 black points for playing loud music or producing roaring or blasting sounds from their vehicles while driving.

As per the Article 20 of the Federal Traffic Law, a fine of Dh.200 and 12 black points will be imposed against any driver for driving a noisy vehicle.

Racing on the public roads and at residential areas are banned under the Traffic law. And the drivers who are find to doing risky and scary driving will be slapped with a fine of Dh. 2,000 and 23 black points. The drivers will also get a community service instead of jail term and 60 day vehicle impoundment informed the Abu Dhabi police.