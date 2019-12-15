Farmers booked for burning stubble

The Uttar Pradesh police has registered case and booked more farmers for burning stubble. The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday informed media that around 13 farmers were booked for burning the crop residue in various police stations in the Shamli district.

Nine farmers were booked in the Jhinjhana police station and four farmers were booked in the Thanabhawan police station.

From December 1 to 9 around 31 cases were registered against the farmers for burning stubbles. The police and district administration is tightening the activities against burning crop residues as it causes air pollution in the state and also affecting the air quality of the neighbouring state Delhi .