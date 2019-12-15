Kerala is the only state in India where ‘Secularism’ can be seen’, claims Sitaram Yechury

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury claimed that Kerala is the only state in the country where secularism can be seen. He said this while addressing the 50th anniversary of Aravukadu Declaration in Alappuzha in Kerala.

Nobody is discriminated in Kerala in the name of caste or religion. This is one of the example that secularism is only seen in the state. The Kerala chief minister’s announcement that Citizenship Amendment Bill passed the union government will not be implemented in the state also shows the secular mind of the state. many state has come imitating this decision, said Yechury.