Know more about these 7 fines in UAE

Drivers will be imposed with a fine of Dh2,000, plus 23 black points, and 60 day impoundment for hazardous driving in rain in UAE.

From December 1, the right lane on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Street in Abu Dhabi has been blocked for drivers .Drivers who violate this will be fined Dh400.

Drivers will be fined for not giving way to vehicles that have the advantage of the road and coming from behind.Violators could face Dh400 fine, informed Sharjah police.

The fine for crossing roads from undesignated areas in UAE is Dh400. Pedestrians not complying with traffic lights while crossing roads also have to pay a fine of Dh400.

Driving without a license in UAE is punishable with imprisonment for not more than three months or fine of not less than Dh5000 or both.

Drivers not changing lanes correctly will be imposed with a fine of Dh.400 said Abu Dhabi police.

School bus drivers who did not turn on the ‘STOP’ sign will be fined Dh.500 and 6 traffic points.