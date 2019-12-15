Mobile Number Portability process to become simple from December 16

The process to switch to a new mobile service provider in the country without changing the existing mobile number ( Mobile Number Portability or MNP) will become more fast and simple from December 16. The MNP process becomes fast and simple as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched new rules for the MNP process.

The TRAI has issued a public notice for informing the people in the country about this new rules on Saturday.

Under the new rules it will take only three days to port from one mobile network to another network in the same telecom circle. For porting from one mobile network to another in a another telecom circle will be finished in five working days.

Earlier MNP process used to take a week to complete. But for corporate mobile connections there will be no change in porting timelines informed TRAI.