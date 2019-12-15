Nushrat Bharucha raises temperature by her bikini pictures: See pics

Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha is raising the temperature on social media by her bikini pictures. The actress has shared her pictures from her trip in the Maldives.

She has shared a series of photos from the island nation. In one picture she can be seen wearing a yellow bikini. In the following two pictures, she has worn a pink bikini and is posing on an iron ladder. She has captioned the series of four photos as, “I’m right where I want to be!”

The post has certainly taken Instagram by storm with over 47 thousand likes.

The actress will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao. Both, the actors worked together in 2010 release ‘Love, Sex Aur Dokha’. She also has another project in hand namely Hurdang, which also stars Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma.