See the complete list of emergency phone numbers in UAE

The complete list of phone numbers that can be used in emergency situations has been released by the UAE administration.

See the list:

999 for police

998 for ambulance

997 for fire department (civil defence)

996 for coastguard

911 for electricity failure

922 for water failure

Crime:

For incidents related to harassment or safety, contact:

Abu Dhabi Police through their Aman service on 8002626 or send SMS to 8002828

Dubai Police through their Al Ameen service on 8004888 from within the UAE or on +9718004888 from outside the UAE

Sharjah Police through their Najeed service on 800151, or send SMS to 7999.

To report human trafficking, contact:

EWAA hotline on 800SAVE

National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking on +9712-2222000

Dubai Police-Control Center of Human Trafficking on +9714-6082347

Hotline for labour complaints: 8005005

Hotline for human trafficking issues: 8007283

Fax: +971 4 217 1644

Email: htccc@dubaipolice.gov.ae.

To report violence and abuse of women and children, contact:

Ministry of Interior on toll-free hotline 116111

EWAA Shelter for Women and Children on hotline: 8007283

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children on 800111

Child protection centre in Sharjah on toll-free helpline number 800 700

Woman’s protection centre in Sharjah on on toll-free helpline number 800 800 700

Hemaya Foundation for Children and Women – Ajman on hotline: 800himaya (800446292)

Aman Centre for Women and Children through RAK Police – 07-2356666

To report animal abuse, contact:

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment on hotline 8003050

Dubai Municipality on hotline 800900

Local municipalities across the UAE

Emirates Animal Welfare Society on 9712-5010054.

To report human rights issues, use the eServices from:

Judicial Department -Abu Dhabi

Community Development Authority (CDA).

You can contact CDA on the toll-free number 8002121 or email at human_rights@cda.gov.ae.

Community concerns

For consumer issues, contact:

Ministry of Economy on 600-522-225 or info@economy.ae

Call Ahlan Dubai on +971 600 545555 or consumerrights@dubaided.gov.ae.

For food safety issues, contact:

Dubai Municipality on 800900 or foodpoisoning@dm.gov.ae.

For fake or harmful medicines, contact Ministry of Health and Prevention through the hotline 80011111.

For drone accidents, or loss of control of the drone, call GCAA on hotline +971506414667 or send eMail.

For nuclear or radiation concerns, contact Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) at 800-3267999 or 050-6416533.

Power and water supply failure

If you are in:

the city of Abu Dhabi, call Abu Dhabi Distribution Company on 8002332.

the city of Al Ain, call Al Ain Distribution Company on 8009008.

the emirate of Dubai, call Dubai Electricity and Water Authority on 991.

other emirates, call Federal Electricity and Water Authority on 991 for electricity and 992 for water supply problems.

Injury or death at workplace

In case of an injury or death at workplace, the employer/s must inform Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation within 24 hours from the incident.

Employer/s can contact the ministry by calling on 80060

For tourists

In Abu Dhabi, call Abu Dhabi Tourism Police on: +97128002626 and +97125127777.

In Dubai, call Dubai Tourism Security on: 8004438.