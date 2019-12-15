” The journey of Adheera begins”: Sanjay Dutt reveals a big news about KGF Chapter: 2

The upcoming Kannada movie ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is one of the most hyped and most awaited movie in the country. The multi-lingual action period drama is the sequel of KGF:Chapter 1, which was released in 2018.

One of the biggest attraction of the KGF:2 is Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt is playing the main antagonist in the film. And this makes the film in the list of the most anticipated film of Indian film industry. The film marks the debut of Sanjay Dutt in the South-Indian films.

now Sanjay Dutt through his social media handle has revelaed a big news about the film. Sanjay Dutt has revelaed that the first look poster of the film will be released on December 21.

” The journey of Adheera begins… #KGFChapter2 first look out on 21st Dec. It’s been a wonderful experience being a part of the KGF franchise!”, Sanjay Dutt tweeted.