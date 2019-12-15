Train services from kerala cancelled due to violent protests against CAB

The normal life in West Bengal and other northeastern states has disrupted over the violent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The protests against CAB has turned violent in West Bengal. Violent mob has torched many railway stations and vandalized many trains.

Indian Railway has cancelled many trains to West Bengal and other northeastern states including Howrah-Ernakulam Antyodaya Express ( 22877).

Fully Cancelled trains:

1. Howrah-Ernakulam Antyodaya Express ( 22877)-

2. Ernakulam- Howrah Antyodaya Express (22878)

3. Howrah- Tirupati Humsafar Express (20889)

4. Howrah- Chennai Coromandel Express (12841)

5. Howrah- Yesvantpur Duronto Express ( 12245)

6. Howrah – Hyderabad East Coast Express ( 18645)

7. Howrah – Pune Duronto Express ( 12847)

8. Howrah – Mumbai CSMT Gitanjali Express ( 2860)

9. Puri- Digha Express ( 22890)

10. Puri- Santragachi Express (58002)

11. Puri- Khurda passenger (58404)

Partially Cancelled Trains:

Kanyakumari -Howrah Super Fast Express ( 12666) – The train terminated its service at Chennai Egmore railway station.

Thiruvananthapuram- Shalimar Super Fast Express (22641) has ended its journey at Ernakulam South.

Puri-Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express ( 12278/12277)

Bhubaneswar- Howrah-Bhubaneswar jan Shatabdi Express ( 12074/12073)