Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s new photoshoot stuns netizens: See pics

Dec 16, 2019, 06:43 pm IST
Ira Khan, the daughter of bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had stunned netizens by here latest photoshoots. Ira has shared some photos from her latest photoshoot on her social media handle. The photos are rocking the internet.

Ira Khan’s directorial venture ‘ Euripedes Medea’ ws premiered earlier this month. The play produced by veteran actress Sarika under NautankiSa Production has received positive responses. Junaid Khan, brother of Ira and Hazel Keech has played pivotal role in the drama.

What a view… ? @photographybyroozbeh . . . #whataview #seasonsmumbai #shoot #photooftheday

