Actress arrested over social media post on Nehru-Gandhi family sent to jail

Bollywood actress Payal Rohtagi who has been booked for her social media post containing objectionable content on Nehru-Gandhi family has been sent to jail. He bail application has been rejected by court.

The bail application of payal has been declined by a court in Bundi in Rajasthan, She was sent to jail in eight-day judicial custody.

Payal Rohtagi has been arrested by Rajasthan police on Sunday from her residence in Ahmedabad. The Rajasthan police had issued a notice to the actor in December for sharing a objectionable video related to Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. The police has registered a case under 66 and 67 of the IT Act.

Earlier Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has slammed the police action against the actress by saying that it is an act against ‘Freedom of Expression’.