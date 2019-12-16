Brian Lara meets President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Former West Indies skipper and cricketing great Brian Lara on Monday met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Informing about the meet, the official Twitter handle of the President informed: “Legendary cricketer and one of the finest batsmen of the modern era, Brian Lara called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

Legendary cricketer and one of the finest batsmen of the modern era, @BrianLara called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President called him a role model for millions of budding sportspersons and hailed his contribution to the game of cricket.

“The President called him a role model for millions of budding sportspersons and hailed his contribution to the game of cricket,” the post read sharing an image of the former cricketer and the President.