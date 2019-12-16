CAB Protests : All schools to remain closed today

All schools in southeast Delhi area will be closed on Monday in view of the ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act near the Jamia University, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced.

“In Delhi’s southeast district areas including Jamia, Okhla, New Friends Colony and Madanpur Khadar, all government and private schools will remain closed tomorrow. Delhi government has taken the decision in view of the current situation,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Violent protesters set on fire buses and clashed with police near Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday afternoon against the amended citizenship law.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said the situation was under control and they have detained some of the people who had allegedly indulged in arson and vandalism during a protest against the amended citizenship law.

They said police entered the Jamia university campus to only control the situation, after protesters indulged in violence near New Friends’ Colony area in south Delhi on Sunday afternoon.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said four buses and two police vehicles were torched during the protest, adding six policemen were also injured.