Citizenship Act : “Indian Muslims should not fear”,says Minorities panel chief

Chairman of National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi on Sunday asserted that the ‘Citizenship Act’ is not against minorities and Indian Muslims, hence they don’t need to fear as they are neither intruders nor refugees.

“This legislation is not against minorities. Even Parsis, Christians, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists are minorities,” Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi said on Saturday.

He said some people are spreading that the Act is anti-Muslim but in reality, it is not true as there is no mention of Indian Muslims in the Act anywhere.

Saying that there is no danger to Indian Muslims, Rizvi said the Act has nothing to do with the Muslims of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

“Indian Muslims are neither intruders nor refugees. An Indian Muslim is a respected citizen and the question of sending him out of this country does not arise. The home minister has also said the same,” Rizvi said.

He added that the Central government’s responsibility is to ensure that Indian Muslims do not face any problem due to NRC.

The statement from the NCM chief comes at a time when the whole nation is burning with protests starting from Assam, Tripura and West Bengal to Chhattisgarh.