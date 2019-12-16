Citizenship Act protesters are anti-nationals,says VHP

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has termed the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act-2019 (CAA) as an anti-national act by pseudo-secularist with vested interests.

“There is no harm to any Indian by deporting foreign ‘infiltrators’ out of the country and giving refuge in India to ‘refugees’ from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, fleeing religious persecution there,” said Milind Parande, International secretary-general of VHP.

“In spite of this logic of national interest, the violent demonstrations are being carried out by some pseudo-secularists and self-seeking political parties by confusing, misleading and inciting the people under the policy of minority appeasement and Rahul Gandhi’s empathy for Pak-Bangladeshi ‘infiltrators,” said Parande.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Veer Savarkar, VHP said that the former Congress president’s comments are highly condemnable and dangerous. VHP also appealed to the state governments to take strict action against all misguided frenzied elements and stop any kind of violence.