Detel launched feature phones at low price: know price and features

Popular consumer electronic brand Detel has launched their new series of feature phones with low price. The company has released four phones in the range of Rs.625 to Rs.999.

The new phones Detel D1 Guru and Detel Champ comes with 1.8 inch LCD display. While the Detel D1 Star and Detel Max come with 2.4 inch and 2.8 inch LCD display respectively. All the phones are equipped with dual SIM standby. The phones also has digital camera, Wireless FM, Call Blacklist, Power Saving Mode, SOS and Torch.

The phones also comes with instant messaging app Z-talk. Users can chat and share media with this to Android and iOS smartphones. The Detel D1 Star and Detel Max also has ‘Bluetooth Dialler’. By this users can connect with smartphones by SMS,calls and music.