Donate  blankets to shivering cows, you will get a ‘gun licence’

If you want to own a gun licence then the most easy thing is to do is donate 10 blankets to cows that are kept in ‘gaushalas’ to protect them from cold. Yes this decision has been taken by the district administration in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Gwalior district collector Anurag Choudhary has issued an order regarding this. He made this announce emtn after visiting a gaushala run by the civil authorities. At least six cows has died here due to extreme cold.

Earlier in June Choudhary has ordered applicants of the gun licence to plant trees and submit a selfie with the plant to get gun licence. The applicants must take care the tree planted for one month.

Around 8,000 cows were protected in the two gaushalas run by the civil authorities in Gwalior.