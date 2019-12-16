Dubai’s Dewa to stop this service soon

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that it will stop a service from January 1, 2020. The DEWA will not be issuing paper receipts from january.

” As part of our ongoing efforts to preserve the environment and our commitment to smart transformation in all our services, the issuance of paper payment receipts will be discontinued as of January 1,2020. To ensure receipt of your e-receipt, we invite you to update your data via Dewa website or Dewa smart app, to receive payment receipt confirmation details via SMS and electronic receipt details via email” announced Dewa.

To update the customer information please visit: www. dewa.gov.ae/updatecustomerinfo