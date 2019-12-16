Know more about the superbike Suzuki Hayabusa

The superbike Hayabusa from Japanese automobile company Suzuki has a huge fan following across the globe. The superbike is considered as the most appreciated bike in the world. The 2020 model of Suzuki Hayabusa is priced in India at Rs.13.74 lakhs (ex.showroom price, in New Delhi).

The bike is powered by 1,340cc liquid cooled, in-line four cylinder engine. it produces 197 hp at 9500 rpm. The bike has a maximum speed of 299 kmph. It takes only 2.74 seconds to reach at 100 kmph as the bike produces 155 Nm of peak torque at 7200 rpm.

The Suzuki Hayabusa is available in two colour options. They are Metallic Thunder Gray and Candy Daring Red.