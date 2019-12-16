Mass Grave: 50 Bodies unearthed at farm

Bodies of at least 50 people had been unearthed from a mass grave at a farm. The shocking incident took place in Guadalajara, a western city in Mexico.

13 bodies has been identified and the remains has been given to their families.

Earlier in September a mass grave with 34 bodies has been discovered in Guadalajara. In May another with 30 dead bodies has been found in the city.

The city is home to Jalisco Nueva Generacion drug cartel. Around 2500 murders were reported in the city between January to November.