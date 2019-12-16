PAN Card- Aadhaar Card linking is mandatory says IT Department: Details inside

The Income Tax (IT) Department has made it clear that linking of Permanent Account Number (PAN) Card and Aadhaar Card is mandatory. The linking must be done by this month as the facility to link will end by 31 December.

The Central Board of Direct Tax (CBDT) has earlier extended the deadline for linking PAN-Aadhaar to December 31,2019. The order for this was released on September this year by CBDT. Earlier the deadline was fixed at September 30.

CBDT extends the date for linking PAN & Aadhaar from 30th September, 2019 to 31st December, 2019. Notification issued on 28.09.2019. pic.twitter.com/XlWlDe136r — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 28, 2019

The IT Department has provided an SMS based facility to enable the linking. in order to access this service, the user is required to send an SMS to either 567678 or 56161 in the following format.

SMS Format: UIDPAN<12 digit Aadhaar><10 digit PAN>

The assessee can also link by log in to the e-filing portal. After login the user can select the “link Aadhaar” option under the “profile settings”.

Aadhaar card is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a Indian resident and PAN is a 10 digit alphanumeric number allotted to a person by the IT Department.