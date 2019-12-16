Release date of ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana announced

The release date of the Bollywood film ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana has been announced by the makers of the film. The producers of the film Rising Sun Films announced the release date on their Twitter page.

” There’s a yin for every yan #GulaboSitabo, starring @SrBachchan and @ayushmannk, Directed by @ShoojitSircar to now release on 17th April 2020! See you at the movies!”, the tweet reads.

The family comedy film is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film is penned by Juhi Chaturvedi. The film will be released on April 17, 2020.

Ayushmann Khurrana has earlier associated with Shoojit Sircar in Vicky Donor. Amitabh Bachchan has associated with the director in the film Piku.