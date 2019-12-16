Students re-enact ‘demolition of Babri Masjid’ at stage : Watch Video

A school in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, run by an RSS functionary, is courting controversy after a video emerged of its students re-enacting the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

The video shows the students of the Sri Rama Vidyakendra High School at Kalladka village tearing down a poster of the Babri Masjid amid chants of “Bolo Sri Ramachandra ki Jai” as part of a play on its annual day, in which they later erect a Ram Mandir in its place.

The school’s annual day Sunday was attended by Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi and Karnataka ministers H. Nagesh and Shashikala Jolle.

Bedi had even tweeted on the school’s annual day function extolling the student’s enactment of the “proposed Ram mandir” but made no mention of the “demolition”.