” These two are not Krishna and Arjuna. They are Shakuni and Duryodhana” Tamil actor Siddharth slams Modi and Shah

South Indian actor Siddharth who is known for his bold and brave opinions on all social and political issues has came forward with severe attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the police action against university students.

In a post shred on the microblogging website Twitter Siddharth has raised his critics. In an unveiled attack against the PM and HM he compared them to Shakuni and Duryodhana from the great Indian epic Mahabharata.

” These two are not Krishna and Arjuna. They are Shakuni and Duryodhana. Stop attacking #universities! Stop assaulting #students! #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest”, Siddharth tweeted.

Stop attacking #universities! Stop assaulting #students! #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 16, 2019

Siddharth is known to be a ardent critic of BJP and Modi government has earlier also criticised many of the decisions of the government.