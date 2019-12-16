“This government is clearly fascist”: Celebrities from Indian film industry over the police action against students

National as well as international celebrities has condemned the police action against protesting students in the national capital. many celebrities including actors, filmmakers and other renowned personalities has criticized the way the Delhi police nad government handled the protest of students.

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag kashyap has called the union government ‘fascist’. ” This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet ” , Kashyap tweeted.

This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 16, 2019

Others who condemned the police action were Bollywood actress Richa Chadda, south Indian actress Parvathy, Amala paul,Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Filmmakers Konkona Sen Sharma,Sudhir Mishra, actor Rajkumar Rao, Swara Bhaskar, Alankrita Shrivastava, Hollywood actor John Cusack, and Ali Fazal.

Reports from Delhi are it was a war zone last night –

Fascism is not a joke – we use the word with the understanding it’s deadly — John Cusack (@johncusack) December 16, 2019

Shocking messages of violence, tear gassing from #Jamia in #Delhi ! Why are students being treated like criminals? Why are hostels being tear gassed.. ??? What is going on #DelhiPolice ???? Shocking and shameful! #CABProtests — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 15, 2019

I studied at Jamia. It is where I trained to be a filmmaker, where I met my best friends for life. It is the place that gave me hope and encouragement when I was a confused young girl trying to navigate my way through life. I have such fond memories. But today…. — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) December 15, 2019

…Today my heart is bleeding for the students of Jamia who have been mercilessly attacked on campus. This is wrong and cruel at every level. I stand in solidarity with the bravehearts of Jamia. I am praying for the students who are injured and fighting for their lives. — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) December 15, 2019

I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy the citizens have the right to peacefully protest.I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything! — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 16, 2019

They don’t like your education. Then you ask questions. Then you ask for jobs. Stay uneducated. Stay slaves. Yeah that’s the design. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) December 16, 2019

In solidarity with the students of India. https://t.co/0cGYjAHjbz — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 16, 2019