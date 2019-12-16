DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

“This government is clearly fascist”: Celebrities from Indian film industry over the police action against students

Dec 16, 2019, 04:43 pm IST
National as well as international celebrities has condemned the police action against protesting students in the national capital. many celebrities including actors, filmmakers and other renowned personalities has criticized the way the Delhi police nad government handled the protest of students.

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag kashyap has called the union government ‘fascist’. ” This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet ” , Kashyap tweeted.

Others who condemned the police action were Bollywood actress Richa Chadda, south Indian actress Parvathy, Amala paul,Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Filmmakers Konkona Sen Sharma,Sudhir Mishra, actor Rajkumar Rao, Swara Bhaskar, Alankrita Shrivastava, Hollywood actor John Cusack, and Ali Fazal.

