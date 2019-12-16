‘This is a coward government’: Priyanka Gandhi criticizes union government

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi accused that the union government led by Narendra Modi is a ‘coward government’. The union government is coward as it is afraid to hear the voice of the people. Priyanka Gandhi was reacting to the police action that took place in Delhi against the protesting students of Jamia Millia Islamia.

Priyanka Gandhi raised her protest on her social media handle. In a series of tweets the Congress leader hit out at the union government.

” Students are being beaten by sneaking into universities of the country. At a time when the government should listen to the people, the BJp government that time is making its presence in the North East, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi through oppression of journalists and students. This government is coward”, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.