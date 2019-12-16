Unnao Rape Case: Court declared its verdict; Details inside

The Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi has given its verdict on the unnao rape and kidnapping case. The court has convicted BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The court will declare its sentence on December 19. The court has acquitted another accused Shashi Singh.

